Fijians assured of balanced, forward-looking budget

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad assures Fijians the 2025/2026 National Budget will be balanced and people-focused.

He says the budget responds to public concerns gathered through consultations and letters.

Prof Prasad states that it will build on recent gains in health, education, and infrastructure.

He confirms continued investment in rural roads, urban infrastructure, and public services.

“So the budget will be a very holistic budget. It will have anticipated the global economic conditions. It would address some of the concerns that people have raised right across the board. So it is going to be a very balanced and a good budget. A budget that would create further confidence amongst our people, amongst our investors. We are very pleased with the level of confidence that is there in the economy. Not only just amongst the investors. You look at the number of big projects. I’ll be talking about some of those in my budget speech.”

In addressing the rising cost of living, Prof Prasad said the government’s focus was on boosting household income.

He expressed confidence in the economy, pointing to increased investor activity, higher government revenue, and strong consumption.

The budget will be presented in Parliament at 10am tomorrow.

