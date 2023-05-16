Fijians ask benefits of GCC

The province of Serua is hoping that the results of the Great Council of Chiefs meeting next week will be relayed to the people on the ground.

Serua Provincial Council Chair, Joeli Ratulevu highlighted this during the GCC public consultation in Navua.

Ratulevu says too often in the past, GCC meetings were done but the results did not really show.

He says during his visit to the 24 villages, one thing people ask is how the GCC will benefit them.

He adds that Bose Vanua must be strengthened in every province, and the results of the meeting should then be taken up with the GCC.

Ratulevu claims that Bose Vanua has weakened within the province and needs to be encouraged.

Ratulevu says a framework needs to be set up to link the Bose Vanua to the GCC and another for the safety of iTaukei lands.

He says the people of Serua hope the GCC will also discuss the significance of the iqoliqoli.