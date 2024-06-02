Fijians advised to avoid materialistic lifestyle

[File Photo]

The Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu has advised people to avoid living a materialistic way of life amid the inevitable high cost of living in Fiji.

Speaking on “Na Noda iLalakai” programme on Radio Fiji One, Vasu says that we live in an unprecedented time, faced with a significant number of challenges.

Therefore, Vasu says people have to adjust and adapt to the situation.

“We are all aware of the situation, with a lot of discussion around the high cost of living. We cannot avoid the high cost of living, as it is determined by the global market affected by issues such as the war between countries and climate change. We can only get used to it.”

Vasu says Fijians have to forego expenditure on unnecessary items and activities.

He has also advised people in both rural and urban areas to utilize the assistance provided by the government for the development of their communities.

Vasu says initiatives such as the Village Improvement Scheme will enhance livelihood, and eventually address the issue of rural-to-urban drift or migration.

The Minister also reminds Fijians to utilize their abundance of resources for sustenance.