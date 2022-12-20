PA/NFP members present at meeting

Members of The People’s Alliance, including leader Sitiveni Rabuka, have arrived to address the Social Democratic Liberal Party Management Board meeting in Suva.

Rabuka is joined by coalition partner and National Federation Party leader, Professor Biman Prasad, along with members from both parties.

PA deputy leader, Manoa Kamikamica and lawyer and MP, Filimoni Vosarogo are also present.

PA deputy leader, Manoa Kamikamica [right] and lawyer and MP, Filimoni Vosarogo

PA’s negotiating team including Keni Dakuidreketi have also arrived.



Keni Dakuidreketi