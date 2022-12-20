Members start to arrive

Social Democratic Liberal Party negotiating committee lead Anare Jale is amongst those who have arrived at the Management Board meeting, which will get underway soon in Suva.

Jale, who has been leading negotiations with FijiFirst and The People’s Alliance, has told us that there will be official statements made at the end of the meeting.

The board meeting will have presentations made by the FF and the PA.

We have also seen the arrival of some members of the PA team, which includes Opetaia Ravai.

Stay with us for more.