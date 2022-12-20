FF ends presentation

The entourage of FijiFirst vehicles were seen leaving the Yue Lai Hotel back car park moments ago.,

The presentation by FijiFirst to the Social Democratic Liberal Party board is over.

Led by FF General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum, there is still no word on who all were part of the presentation even though there is word that party leader Voreqe Bainimarama also spoke.

The board is now expected to deliberate on the presentations made by FF and The Peoples Alliance and the National Federation Party.

PA General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka and deputy party leader Manoa Kamikamica are still at the venue.

We are now trying to find out if the voting by the SODELPA board will happen later today.