Duru resigns, claims bribery

Social Democratic Liberal Party General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru has resigned from his position.

The SODELPA General Secretary is claiming that bribery took place today as SODELPA joined the People’s Alliance and the National Federation Party to form the next government.

It’s believed that Duru will lodge an official complaint with the police.

Meanwhile, following a management board meeting this afternoon, 16 of the 30 board members voted in favor of SODELPA’s joining the People’s Alliance and NFP.

This is a developing story.