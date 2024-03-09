Fiji vows to address gender inequality challenges

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Despite the progress made by Fiji, women and girls continue to face formidable barriers that impede their full participation and contribution to society.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Education, Viliame Gavoka, highlighted this during International Women’s Day yesterday.

Gavoka says discrimination, violence, unequal access to education and healthcare, and limited economic opportunities persist, holding back entire generations from reaching their potential.

“We all want Fiji to finally become a nation of equal opportunities for men and women. And I know we are not there yet. I know that the playing field is not level yet. I know that women must work twice as hard to get the same salary, the same recognition or the same leadership position as their male colleagues. I know the obstacles and the prejudices.”

Gavoka says by addressing these issues, the country can unlock the full potential of its female population and ensure a more inclusive and prosperous society for all.



“When we invest in women, we invest in families, communities, and nations. We unleash the full potential of half of our population, driving economic growth, fostering social cohesion, and advancing human rights.”

Gavoka says they are currently strengthening institutions across the government to make women visible and included in all sectors.