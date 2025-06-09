Fiji unveils its first sustainable finance roadmap at COP30

Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Mosese Bulitavu [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji has taken a significant step in its climate and economic agenda with the global launch of its first-ever Sustainable Finance Roadmap at COP30 in Belém, Brazil.

Speaking at the Moana Blue Pacific Pavilion, Minister for Environment and Climate Change, Mosese Bulitavu, says the roadmap represents Fiji’s determination to connect climate ambition with economic development.

“Our roadmap is more than a plan — it’s a call to action. The risks of climate change are already here,”

Article continues after advertisement

Bulitavu adds the urgency for financial systems to support resilience and low-carbon growth.

The roadmap was developed through collaboration with the Reserve Bank of Fiji, the United Nations Environment Programme, and the NDC Partnership. It sets out how Fiji aims to reform and align its financial sector with sustainable development goals.

The plan is built on three main pillars, transparency and stability, mobilising green investment and inclusive climate resilience.

Bulitavu reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to innovation and resilience, especially for communities already experiencing climate impacts.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.