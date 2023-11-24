Fiji to join the Global Alliance on Green Economy

[File Photo]

Cabinet approved that Fiji join the Global Alliance on Green Economy (GAGE) as a member country.

Transitioning to a green economy aims to achieve economic development while nurturing and protecting the environment.

Legislation, regulations, investments, and coordination are needed for countries to green their economic development while also moving towards a low-emission and resilient future.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji must continue to explore its existing economic sectors and find ways to expand them, making them greener and more resilient, while also exploring new sustainability-focused sectors.

Such endeavours can help to protect existing jobs in sectors that can be ‘greened’ as well as lead to the creation of green jobs that can then help preserve livelihoods throughout the country.

The development of renewable energy and a push away from fossil fuels can contribute to economic diversification.

Cabinet agrees that Fiji needs a strong enabling environment for private sector involvement in renewable energy production to support Fiji’s shift to clean energy.