Fiji to host Love Island USA

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji has been chosen as the setting for the fifth season of American dating reality show, Love Island USA.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica recently toured the set and says it is a major opportunity for Fiji’s economy and has the potential to contribute significantly to government’s desire to diversify the economy.

Kamikamica says the audio-visual industry is a promising sector in Fiji and the coalition government will support it.

He adds government will partner with the show’s producing company, ITV Entertainment and other companies that wish to produce movies in Fiji.

Film Fiji Chief Executive Ramiro Tenorio says hosting productions of this calibre shows the country’s potential in the audio-visual sector.

Tenorio says Fiji is becoming the reliable partner that big networks are looking for and despite the many challenges ahead, he is convinced that Fiji can compete as the best tropical location for film and televisions production in the world.

Love Island USA will bring over 200 international film crew to Fiji with job estimates of between 150 and 300 for local crew.

The show will premier today.