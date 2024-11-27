Fiji to host 9th Pacific Tuna Forum

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji is set to host the 9th Pacific Tuna Forum in 2025.

The Pacific Tuna Forum is a major biennial conference for the Pacific Islands.

It addresses critical topics such as tuna management, market opportunities, trade barriers, research and development of new products, and the broader prospects for the tuna industry in the Pacific.

The National Fisheries Authority of Papua New Guinea will support the hosting of the forum through an equal cost-sharing arrangement.

Fiji hosted the 5th Pacific Tuna Forum in 2015.