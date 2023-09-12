Fiji to co-host RHRTB follow-up review training

[Source: Diakonia]

Cabinet has agreed that Fiji will co-host the regional training in relation to the Regional Human Rights Treaty Body follow-up review in November.

The training will be co-hosted by the Office of the Attorney General, the Ministry for Women, Children, and Social Protection, and supported by the Pacific Community in partnership with the Geneva Human Rights Platform and the Commonwealth.

The United Nations Human Rights Treaty Bodies play a pivotal role in the global human rights framework by monitoring the implementation of human rights treaties by states.

Traditionally, treaty body reviews of member states have been conducted in Geneva, the heart of international human rights diplomacy.

However, there has been a keen interest in bringing the review process closer to national stakeholders.

This training will be the first of its kind to pilot this new model of the follow-up review process.

These treaty bodies were chosen due to their broad mandates covering critical areas of human rights, including gender equality, children’s rights, and the rights of persons with disabilities.