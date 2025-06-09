Fiji teams up with Japan for stronger defenses

[file photo]

Fiji is stepping up its fight against a growing wave of cyber-attacks targeting public infrastructure.

Permanent Secretary for Policing Berenado Daveta states recent breaches in the region including attacks on court systems and payment platforms have exposed critical vulnerabilities.

To strengthen defenses, Fiji has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding with the Japan International Cooperation Agency to build cyber defence capacity starting this September.

“Incidences of cyber-attacks in Fiji and the region is on the increase in the past few years, particularly against national infrastructures. We look forward to enhancing our cooperation in this essential domain, now and into the future for the safety and security of our people.”

Daveta says incidences of cyber-attacks in Fiji and the region have increased in recent years especially against national infrastructure.

This, partnership he shares aims to enhance cooperation for the safety and security of the people.

JICA Fiji Resident Representative Satoshi Wakasugi adds that cyber security needs in the Pacific are critical.

He also explained the importance of collaboration with local and international partners to share knowledge and develop lasting solutions.

