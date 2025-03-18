Fiji strengthens fight against digital child abuse

The growing issue of online pornography and child sexual abuse material in Fiji is concerning.

This has prompted urgent action from the government and key stakeholders.

The National Taskforce Against Pornography (NTAP) met recently to discuss and advance strategies aimed at curbing these digital threats to the safety of women, children, and families.

Co-chaired by Minister for Women, Children and Social Protection Sashi Kiran and Deputy Prime Minister Manoa Kamikamica, the meeting underlined the continued progress made in addressing these critical issues.

A central focus of the meeting was Fiji’s alignment with international efforts to combat child exploitation, with Naomi Trewinnard of the Lanzarote Convention Secretariat presenting on the potential benefits of the Lanzarote Convention for Fiji.

This international framework, which aims to strengthen child protection systems worldwide, offers valuable tools for Fiji to enhance its national child protection strategies and respond more effectively to cases of child exploitation.

Capacity building also featured prominently on the agenda.

Special Agent Jeremy Clark from the U.S. Embassy provided insights into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), sharing global data and trends on child exploitation.

Clark stated the importance of international cooperation in tackling these crimes and noted that NCMEC had trained 15 Fiji Police investigators on advanced case management tools to strengthen local enforcement efforts.

The meeting also received important contributions from regional partners, with Acting Australian High Commissioner Clair McNamara discussing Australia’s strategies for addressing online pornography and its regional efforts to protect vulnerable populations.

McNamara pointed out the need for a coordinated approach to combat technology-facilitated gender-based violence, which continues to affect communities across the Pacific.

Fiji’s commitment to this fight was further reinforced through updates from local leaders, including Director Arieta Tagivetaua from the Ministry for Women, Children, and Social Protection, CEO of the Telecommunication Authority of Fiji Prit Chand and Commissioner of the Online Safety Commission Filipe Batiwale.

These updates detailed ongoing national initiatives and the role of multi-sector collaboration in tackling the pervasive issue of online pornography.

The NTAP meeting reaffirmed the urgency of addressing online pornography and child exploitation as key priorities for the government.

