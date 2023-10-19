Fiji strengthen cyber security cooperation with Australia

Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security Clare O’Neil (left), Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka

Fiji has acknowledged Australia’s partnership in the areas of border and cyber security and defence.

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka highlighted this during a bilateral meeting with Australia’s Minister for Home Affairs and Cyber Security Clare O’Neil at Parliament House in Canberra yesterday.

Rabuka says that the new Fiji-Australia Memorandum of Understanding on Cyber Security will provide the necessary framework for the two countries to work together to address emerging threats.

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

This comes following the announcement in the Australian Parliament that Fiji will be part of a new e-visa streamline pilot program, a project that will require close coordination and collaborative effort from both countries in the area of software and application service.

Rabuka says the program will make the visa experience better for travellers.

Minister O’Neil acknowledged Prime Minister Rabuka for the opportunity to meet, saying Australia looks forward to working with Fiji in strengthening national cyber security initiatives and fortifying our industries infrastructure and people from cyber-attacks.