Fiji stands ready to support in Vanuatu’s recovery

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka [File Photo]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has assured the people of Vanuatu that Fiji stands ready to provide support in whatever way it can following the aftermath of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake that struck the Pacific Island yesterday.

In a statement, Rabuka offered the nation’s deepest sympathies to the people of Vanuatu who have been severely affected.

The PM stated that he is saddened by the news of the earthquake which has claimed lives and devastated families in Vanuatu.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka has also commended the first responders, volunteer organisations, churches and religious bodies and the people of Vanuatu who are helping their fellow citizens.

Fijian nationals residing in Vanuatu, have also been urged to contact Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office if need be on NDMO landline number +679 3319250; mobile contact – +679 7239028/ email address: [email protected].