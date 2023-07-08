Fiji Showcase draws massive crowd

The Fiji Showcase has drawn massive crowds, transforming the capital city into a melting pot of joy and celebration.

Communications Fiji Ltd General Manager, Charles Taylor says from traditional dance performances that showcased the rich cultural heritage to tantalizing culinary delights, there was an electric atmosphere that was palpable in every corner.

Taylor says the Fiji Showcase not only has food and stalls, but it has also created an opportunity for local talents.

“Local talent has been amazing and the public have come out to support them. Paradise Roots have been phenomenal, but all the other acts as well as Tai Tusi, Mareau, we had Laisa doing her thing again here last night. We’ve got Makare on the stage right now, so a lot of local artists supporting this event and the public coming out in support of them as well. So it’s been fantastic.”

Rhythm guitarist Bigwilz of Makare says the atmosphere has been electric throughout the week and hopes for more similar events in the future.

“’Its good for everybody. After two, three years of being locked down and frustrated, of not being together as the people, just enjoying company of others and in a big festive environment like this, to have it back, it’s a pretty good vibe.”

The week-long Fiji’s Showcase ends at 9pm today.