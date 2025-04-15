Fiji sets benchmark for internet access in the Pacific

Fiji has emerged as a leader among Pacific Island countries regarding internet users, with internet penetration reaching between 65% and 85% of the total population during the period of 2021-2022.

This finding was highlighted in the launch of the Digital Economy Report Pacific Edition 2024, part of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

The report, informed by data from the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), reveals that internet usage in Small Island Developing States (SIDS) grew by 8.4% annually between 2014 and 2023, surpassing the global growth rate of 6.7%.

The ITU is the United Nations specialized agency focused on information and communication technologies.

Chad Morris, the UN Trade and Development Regional Programme Manager for e-commerce strategies in the Pacific under the Pacific Digital Economy Programme, noted the substantial growth of internet use across many countries in the region.

“Data shows that in several Pacific nations, internet users as a share of the total population reached between 65% and 85% in 2021-2022, with Fiji leading the way.”

However, he pointed out that internet usage in other countries, particularly Papua New Guinea, remains alarmingly low.

Despite a threefold increase in internet users from 2017 to 2022, only a quarter of Papua New Guinea’s population was online by 2022.

The report highlights the disparities within the region, highlighting that although individual countries like Fiji have made progress, Pacific SIDS collectively lag behind global averages in internet access.

In 2023, 67% of the SIDS population was online, compared to only 35% in Pacific SIDS in 2022.

This information emphasizes the critical need for further investments and initiatives aimed at improving internet access and digital infrastructure in the Pacific region, ensuring that all countries can benefit from the opportunities offered by the digital economy.

