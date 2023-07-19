Fiji scoops big at travel & leisure awards

Fiji was named in the Top 25 Islands in the World in this year’s Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards.

Each year, Travel + Leisure readers can share their opinions on a broad range of experiences based on recent trips they have taken.

This year, readers voted Fiji #12 out of 25 beating out several competitors including Hawaii and Tahiti.

Fiji swept the awards for Best Manager and House Reefs, while also securing prizes in various other categories.

Tourism Fiji has congratulated all the properties that won awards and continue helping Fiji be one of the leading tourist destinations in the world.