Fiji ratifies the Status of Forces Agreement with France

The Status of Forces Agreement (SOFA) with the Government of the French Republic was ratified by Cabinet.

The agreement establishes a framework for collaboration and assistance between the Republic of Fiji Military Force and the Defence Force of the French Republic through military exchanges and the sharing of experience.

The proposed areas of cooperation under the SOFA include the exchange of expertise and visits, provision of advice to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces on training plans; logistical support through operational instructions and technical instructions through the sharing of expertise; joint activities in the field of armament and defense technology and research; exchanges to enhance and broaden interaction between the two military cultures; provision of international humanitarian assistance; provision of emergency assistance; and other defense-related cooperation activities as defined by mutual agreement between the parties.

The joint procedural document, which both parties must sign, will specify the finer specifics of the agreement in terms of the geographical framework, volume of participation, duration of any exercises, and other technical features of this cooperation.

Military engagements between Fiji and the French Republic have existed since 1987.

The relationship was suspended in 2000 but was fully restored in 2004, resulting in the commencement of training exercises between the two forces.