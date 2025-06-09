Fiji plays key role in South Korea’s Pacific development initiatives

[File Photo]

The South Korean Embassy says Fiji is a critical partner in its development cooperation efforts.

Chargé d’Affaires Kim Myong-Jun says Fiji not only serves as a partner for bilateral initiatives but also acts as a hub for projects that benefit the entire region.

He says a joint project with the Pacific Islands Forum Secretariat enables them to deliver benefits across the region.

Article continues after advertisement

“That kind of village is working to build a self-reliant economy on its own. So, that can be a typical example of our assistance for the rural development of Fiji.”

He adds that such projects also benefit South Korea by enabling its companies to operate globally, share knowledge, and expand their networks.

Myong-Jun says these factors have driven South Korea’s initiatives to enhance support for local communities and strengthen economic development at the grassroots level.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.