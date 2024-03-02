Fiji Pine prioritizes landowner relations

[File Photo]

Fiji Pine Limited Board Chair Ratu Rakuita Vakalalabure says they always strive to maintain good relations with the landowners.

Ratu Rakuita says this is the only way they can sustain the pine industry and increase revenue.

He states that any concerns raised by the landowner are taken seriously and dealt with accordingly.

Article continues after advertisement

“As far as being neglected, we want to step up. We want to be present on issues that are relevant to the pine industry with the landowners, work with them to resolve it. Some of it may be historical. Some of it may be current. But we can only undertake to deal with it.”

Ratu Rakuita adds that some of the concerns arise due to misunderstanding or miscommunication, but they work closely with the Fiji Pine Trust, which is an entity representing the pine landowners.