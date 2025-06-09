Fiji Marks World Statistics Day with a Vision for Modernization

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Fiji joined the global community in celebrating World Statistics Day, with a strong focus on data quality, accessibility, and modernization.

Held every five years and last observed in 2020, this year’s event was under the theme “Quality Data, Accessible for All.”

Locally, the Fiji Bureau of Statistics (FBOS) embraced the global theme and used the occasion to highlight its own transformation journey.

During the celebration, divisions within the Bureau presented their strategic visions and showcased how they are evolving to improve data collection, analysis, and dissemination.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

A key focus was ensuring statistical information is not only useful for researchers and policymakers, but also accessible to students and communities down to primary school level to support education and grassroots planning.

The Bureau also announced progress in reviewing the Statistical Act, with a new bill expected by December, aimed at strengthening the legal

