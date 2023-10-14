Fiji loses 300 women annually to 3 types of cancer

The Fiji Cancer Society says more than 300 women in Fiji die from breast, ovarian, and cervical cancer each year.

While officiating at the Pinktober Landmark Lighting ceremony at the Grand Pacific Hotel last night, Fiji Cancer Society Board Chair Makarava Wilson says Fijians can no longer afford to be complacent about their health.

Wilson says adopting a healthy lifestyle and getting regular medical check-ups must become the norm to help address the issue.

“Some cancers are genetic, but the majority of cancers can be directly linked to unhealthy diet, alcohol, physical inactivity and smoking.”

Wilson says we can stop cancer before it starts, as it has a huge impact on families and communities across Fiji.