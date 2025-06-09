Fiji leads Pacific justice reforms

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Fiji is taking the lead in shaping law and justice across the Pacific, driving reforms to tackle cybercrime, corruption, and gender-based violence.

Speaking at the 44th Pacific Islands Law Officers Network meeting in Papua New Guinea in October, Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga highlighted Fiji’s initiatives in legislative drafting, regional cooperation, and digital security.

“For decades, Pacific countries relied heavily on external legislative models. Through this first meeting, we asserted ownership of our legal identity. We affirmed that Pacific nations can draw laws that speak our language, reflect our realities, and uphold our values.”

Article continues after advertisement

Turaga says Fiji is co-hosting the first Pacific Legislative Drafters Steering Committee, modernizing cybercrime laws, and supporting transnational crime frameworks.

He adds that regional collaboration with Australia, New Zealand, and UN agencies strengthens Pacific legal systems, ensuring they are fair, modern, and resilient against emerging challenges.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.