Fiji launches first-ever iTaukei Language GIS Project

The first-ever web-based Fijian Language GIS Project has been established, in an endeavor to strengthen various dialects of the iTaukei language.

Speaking at the launch of the project at USP’s ICT Theater today, Minister for iTaukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu says the initiative aims to safeguard the diverse communalects of the Fijian language in an evolving era.

Vasu says the initiative ensures accessibility of the Fijian language.

“You have developed a very useful digital language resource that would have numerous applications for speakers of Fijian and even other language researchers by creating a language or dialect database for Fiji.”

Vasu also says it supports other initiatives to revitalize the iTaukei language.

“In 2023, the Fijian government rectified the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which includes the right to revitalize, use, develop, and transmit to future generations their language amongst other things.”

The multi-disciplinary Fijian Language GIS Project was undertaken by the staff and students of Fijian Studies at USP and the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, and funded by several agencies around the world.