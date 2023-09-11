Fiji has learned from mistakes: President

[Fiji Government / Facebook]

President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere says Fiji has travelled a long way since gaining independence in 1970.

Ratu Wiliame says while our path has not always been smooth or peaceful, Fijians have learned from their mistakes and challenges.

Speaking at the Fiji Day celebrations in Bordeaux, France Ratu Wiliame stated that Fijians have realized that we cannot build a future based on inequality, greed, or opportunism.

Article continues after advertisement

He further adds they we have discovered that we can only build a future on the pillars of inclusive policies and social cohesion.

“Not by erecting walls to exclude others, but by constructing bridges to welcome them. Not by silencing dissent and disagreement, but by creating spaces to appreciate diversity. We must continue to uphold the values that define us as a nation.”

The President adds that respect for the rule of law and democratic processes, the principles of transparency and accountability, respect for human rights and freedoms are critical.

He emphasizes that we must continue to listen to the voices of the people through genuine consultation.

Ratu Wiliame says we should be proud of Fiji’s history, and honour the struggles of those who came to Fiji as indentured labourers and those who were blackbirded.