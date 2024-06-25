Fiji focuses on forest conservation efforts

Fiji’s forest management now emphasizes ecosystem services, conservation, and supporting rural livelihoods and food security.

Minister for Forestry Kalaveti Ravu emphasized this shift during the launch of a three-day workshop in Suva focused on forest landscape restoration and combating deforestation.

Ravu highlights the importance of community involvement in addressing land use impacts, climate adaptation, and disaster risk reduction.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our forests cover about 1.1 million hectares, making up 60% of Fiji’s land area. These include 90% natural forests (terrestrial and mangroves) and 10% plantation forests (pine, mahogany, and community plantings).”

Ravu stresses that Fiji’s forests are crucial for development, providing essential services and supporting environmental sustainability. Community-driven projects are central to these efforts.