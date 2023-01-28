Fiji farewells fearless writer

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka delivers his eulogy during the funeral service of the late Allen Lockington in Lautoka today. [Source: Fiji Government]

Our government will remove threats to media freedom that have no place in a democracy.

This was the pledge made by Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka as he delivered his eulogy during the funeral service of the late Allen Lockington in Lautoka today.

Rabuka says Lockington will be remembered as a hero who flew the flag of freedom.

The Prime Minister says Lockington, an ardent letter writer, spent his last days in the thought of helping the people, by dictating his last letter from his hospital bed, asking for a hot water system for patients.



[Source: Fiji Government]

Rabuka says Lockington shared his thoughts on many aspects of current affairs and helped educate the public on the importance of protecting our environment.

The funeral service was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad and Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Sashi Kiran.



Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad [Source: Fiji Government]



Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation, Sashi Kiran [Source: Fiji Government]