Fiji diversifies tourism sector

Sofitel-Vatutalei [file]

The tourism and trade diversification, such as the high-end Sofitel-Vatutalei and Kese, Yasawa projects, are a major shift from mass tourism.

Government MP Manoa Kamikamica says these initiatives align with the National Development Plan 2025-2029, which promotes new products, infrastructure upgrades, and skill development to maximize yield while ensuring sustainability.

Kamikamica says Sofitel-Vatutalei and Kese Yasawa exemplify premium developments attracting high-spending visitors, complemented by Film Fiji opportunities and education tourism.

“The work done in less than three years, is not just a list of projects – it is the architectural design of the future we want for Fiji. It is an economy which is resilient, diversified, competitive, export-driven, digital, business-friendly, and future-ready..”

Kamikamica says the ongoing PACER+ negotiations, EU Economic Partnership Agreement, and UAE EPA streamline trade, supporting a $6 billion investment pipeline that signals Fiji’s business-friendly pivot.

These efforts capitalize on Pacific hub status, easing investment and partnering with the private sector for MSMEs and cooperatives.

Tourism infrastructure investments, including airports and ports, pair with marketing to traditional and Asian markets for balanced expansion.

