Fiji develops cultural statistics framework

The Department of Culture, Heritage & Arts is developing Fiji’s Cultural Statistics Framework.

Dr. Janesh Sami and Laisiasa Corerega have been appointed as lead consultants, following the signing of their contract.

Prior to the signing, they presented their inception report and work plan to Permanent Secretary Pita Tagicakirewa and Deputy Secretary Jone Vakamocea.

Vakamocea says the framework is importance in shaping evidence-based policies and decision-making.

He says this is the first framework for Fiji’s culture, heritage, and arts sector.

The framework will be used by the Department to establish cultural indicators and measure culture’s economic contribution.

A nationwide consultation is planned, with key partners collaborating to highlight the cultural sector’s impact on the economy and entrepreneurial space.

