Fiji committed to strengthening regional supply chains

Fiji, as a member of the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity, is happy to announce the final test of the IPEF Supply Chain Agreement.

This significant agreement marks an important step in strengthening economic ties in the Indo-Pacific region.

The IPEF Supply Chain Agreement aims to help partners collaborate in making supply chains better by making them more efficient, transparent, diverse, secure, and inclusive.

This will happen through sharing information, best practices, and business connections, responding together to problems, and supporting workers’ rights.

The agreement promotes cooperation among IPEF partners, creating an environment that boosts competitiveness while reducing costs for consumers.

Trade Minister, Manoa Kamikamica is excited about this agreement, seeing it as a symbol of cooperation and shared prosperity among partners.

Fiji is committed to working closely with regional partners to improve supply chains, address disruptions, and promote trade.

The release of the IPEF Supply Chain Agreement text demonstrates a commitment to transparency during the negotiation process.

Fiji is dedicated to ratifying the IPEF Supply Chain Agreement after signing it.

To ensure the effective implementation of all IPEF initiatives, Fiji will establish a specialized IPEF Implementation Body at the national level, involving both private and public sector stakeholders.