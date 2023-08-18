Fiji commits to enhancing Meteorological Services

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The coalition government is committed to strengthening meteorological services in the region.

Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau made this assurance at the opening of the 8th Pacific Ministerial Meeting on Meteorology in Nadi.

Ro Filipe says the region cannot be complacent as climate change poses the greatest threat to the lives of the Pacific Island countries.

Ro Filipe Tuisawau says Fiji’s role is critical in the meteorological sector.

“We stand ready as an incoming government, and now we are into our first year to support all of you in terms of strengthening infrastructure and the resources needed.”

Ro Filipe acknowledges the progress of an early warning system and calls for continued support.

The Minister added that our experiences as Pacific Islanders make one thing very clear: we need to become more resilient and move forward together as a Pacific family.