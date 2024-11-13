Fiji Bureau of Statistics launches revamped website

The Fiji Bureau of Statistics has launched a revamped website to enhance user experience and support decision-making in response to the increasing global demand for reliable and accessible statistical information.

With the site now recording up to 1,000 views daily from regions including the Pacific, Europe, Asia, and North America, Chief Executive Kemueli Naiqama stresses the need for a more dynamic platform to meet the growing demands of the international audience.

Speaking during the launch today, Naiqama says this was driven by the need to provide more efficient access to quality data for a rapidly growing, diverse audience.

Naiqama adds as part of their commitment to transparency and accessibility, the site also allows users to provide feedback, ensuring the platform evolves in line with emerging needs.