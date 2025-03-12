Fiji boosts early warnings with local solutions

[File Photo]

Fiji is enhancing its early warning systems by integrating local innovations and traditional knowledge to ensure inclusivity during disasters.

With communication black spots still a challenge, communities are using grassroots networks, assistive technologies, and traditional alert methods to stay informed.

National Disaster Management Office Director Napolioni Boseiwaqa reiterated the need for systems that address diverse needs, including those of women, children, and persons with disabilities.

Article continues after advertisement

UN Special Representative Kamal Kishore explained that mobile technologies, like dialing, have been effective in maritime areas for reporting damages and receiving updates.

As climate-related disasters become more frequent, authorities and communities alike recognize the need for continuous innovation and investment in early warning systems to build resilience and safeguard lives.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.