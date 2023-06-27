Fiji assures strengthening of cooperation with China

[Source: Supplied]

The Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs says China and Fiji are comprehensive strategic partners with mutual respect for common development.

Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala says Fiji is committed to the One China Policy and is willing to strengthen mutual cooperation between the two countries.

Dr. Korovavala has acknowledged the People’s Republic of China for their contributions to Fiji over the years, supporting the Fiji Government’s development priorities in areas such as agriculture, defence and security, education, health, investment, and infrastructure.

Chinese Ambassador to Fiji Jian Zhou congratulated Permanent Secretary Korovavala on his appointment and looks forward to working together with his office to elevate Fiji’s bilateral relations with China to new heights.

Zhou says China will continue to strengthen relations with Fiji through high-level exchanges and practical cooperation that support Fiji’s socioeconomic development aspirations.