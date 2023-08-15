Fiji and SPC discuss way forward

SPC Deputy Director-General Science and Capability, Dr. Paula Vivili (left), Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala. [Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji will work closely with the Pacific Community in the implementation of the new SPC Strategic Plan 2022–2031 and in the delivery of the objectives of the 2050 Strategy for the Blue Pacific Continent.

Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs Dr. Lesikimacuata Korovavala conveyed this to SPC Deputy Director-General Science and Capability, Dr. Paula Vivili, during an introductory call.

Dr. Korovavala commended SPC for the work undertaken to empower communities in Fiji and the Pacific region through various initiatives in “science, knowledge, and innovation.

He assured SPC of Fiji’s support for the upcoming Committee of Representatives of Governments and Administrations (CRGA) 53 Meeting and the 13th Conference of the Pacific Community to be held in October.

Meanwhile, Dr. Vivili highlighted SPC’s role as a key technical and scientific agency in delivering co-designed solutions to address the development needs and priorities of the Pacific through science, knowledge, and innovation.

He also reassured SPC’s commitment to co-designed solutions based on science and innovation, saying we stand ready to support Fiji’s development needs and priorities.