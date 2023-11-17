Fiji and PNG hold crucial meeting with Indonesia

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and his Papua New Guinean counterpart James Marape engaged in an informal dialogue with the Indonesian President.

During the meeting with Joko Widodo on the margins of the APEC Summit in San Francisco today, the two leaders expressed their respect for the sovereignty of state.

This meeting marked the first trilateral dialogue among the leaders following the appointment of Rabuka and Marape as the Melanesian Spearhead Group special envoys to Indonesia.

Article continues after advertisement

Given that Indonesia is an important partner for the Pacific Island countries with geographic and ethnic ties to the MSG, the meeting was crucial to foster genuine dialogue at the level of the heads of government.

The Indonesian President has extended an invitation to the two Prime Ministers to visit his country, as part of efforts to further strengthen diplomatic relations.