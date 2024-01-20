Fiji and India aim for stronger tourism cooperation

[Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation/ Facebook]

Tourism and Civil Aviation Minister Viliame Gavoka held a bilateral meeting with the Indian Union Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Development of the North Eastern Region, Gangapuram Kishan Reddy.

Along the margins of the 2024 Wings India event, the two ministers discussed collaboration opportunities between Fiji and the State of Telangana.

The meeting took place in Hyderabad, where the ministers discussed the potential to explore opportunities in medical and education tourism, with a focus on information technology and island tourism.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Ministry of Tourism and Civil Aviation/ Facebook]

Discussions also focused on strengthening aviation connectivity, highlighting that Indians travel extensively, as evidenced by the issuance of 4,000 passports daily in Hyderabad.

The meeting concluded with the ministers agreeing to enhance bilateral engagements through a renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding on Tourism.

Gavoka extended gratitude to Reddy and reassured Fiji’s commitment to a stronger partnership.