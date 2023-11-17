Fiji and China bolster diplomatic bonds for global security

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka (left) and Chinese President Xi Jinping [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Chinese President Xi Jinping have delved into practical matters, including Fiji’s concessional loan with China.

This is a joint shipyard venture to modernize Fiji’s port facilities.

In a historic meeting on the margins of the APEC Leaders’ Summit, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and the President of the People’s Republic of China, Xi Jinping, discussed Fiji and China’s longstanding relations.

The discussion also included the ongoing talks regarding the upgrade and tar sealing of approximately 80km of roads in Vanua Levu.

In the face of global uncertainties and geopolitical pressures, Rabuka has expressed Fiji’s solidarity with China’s Global Security Initiative.

The initiative is aimed at constructing a diplomatic and security architecture through multilateral treaties, alliances, and institutions.

This commitment aligns with Prime Minister Rabuka’s advocacy for the “Pacific as a Zone of Peace,” mirroring President Jinping’s vision for global security.

Reaffirming Fiji’s unwavering partnership with China, Prime Minister Rabuka assured continued allegiance to the One-China Principle, a cornerstone of their diplomatic relations.

He has emphasized Fiji and China’s strong historical ties, underpinned by shared aspirations and common interests, fostering a comprehensive strategic partnership rooted in mutual trust and respect.

Prime Minister Rabuka highlighted the multifaceted collaboration between Fiji and China, spanning people-to-people relations, capacity-building, and cooperation across diverse sectors such as agriculture, defence and security, education, health, trade and investment, poverty reduction, infrastructure, and climate change.

Has also expressed Fiji’s interest in collaborating with China on recycling initiatives, recognizing the potential for economic incentives derived from China’s experience in industrial recycling processes.

In response, President Xi conveyed his sincere appreciation for the historic meeting, affirming China’s support for Fiji’s development initiatives and expressing interest in funding major capital projects.