Fiji and Australia forge stronger defense and security ties

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Fiji and Australia have committed to strengthening their defense and security cooperation.

This was made known during a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka and Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Richard Marles.

Rabuka says he is pleased with the depth and maturity of cooperation and strategic partnership between the two countries, particularly in defense and security, including border and maritime security.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

However, Rabuka says that with evolving global security threats, both countries must be proactive and work together on strengthening cooperation in security intelligence, cyber-security, defense review, and police cooperation.

Australian Minister for Defence Richard Marles says Australia and Fiji’s defense relationship is enduring and strong, which is a key pillar in the Vuvale Partnership.



[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

He adds that the partnership continues to grow, highlighting that the two countries will further advance discussions on defense and security.