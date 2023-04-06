Fiji Airways to acquire two more aircrafts

[File Photo]

Fiji Airways will be acquiring two more Airbus A350-900 XWB aircraft in July to meet its growth in travel demand.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad says the A350 new generation aircraft is considered to be the most advanced wide-body aircraft in the world.

Prasad says by August this year, Fiji Airways will have 21 aircraft, and the addition of the two new A350s will make the fleet one of the youngest in the world.

“The two new Airbus 350s will substitute for the A 330 flights currently operating between San Francisco, Vancouver, Singapore, and Hong Kong. The A 330s released from these destinations will be used to introduce additional flights to Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, and Auckland to increase capacity, match customer demand, and offer more freight space.”



[File Photo]

Prasad adds that Fiji as a transit route has also become more prominent.

“A lot of our passengers from Canada and the US are passing through Fiji and going back to their destinations through Fiji, so I think that led to an increase in the number of tourists, and the load factor will also be determined by that.”

Meanwhile, Prasad also assured the parliament that, unlike the previous government, they will present the Fiji Airways annual report and have it scrutinized by the Public Accounts Committee.