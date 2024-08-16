Fiji aims to enhance port capabilities

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

In line with his vision to make Fiji the hub of the Pacific by enhancing ports efficiency and capacity, Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka visited the Xiamen International Shipping Science Innovation Centre and Silk Road Maritime Management Centre in Xiamen, Fujian Province yesterday.

The facilities oversee the Xiamen port which is one of China’s key coastal ports and rated in the top twenty best and most efficient ports in the world.

During the tour of the facilities, Rabuka and his delegation received a detailed overview of the daily operations at Xiamen Port.

Director General of Xiamen Port Authority, Xia Changwer, says the port comprises several terminals, including container terminals, bulk cargo terminals, and specialized facilities for oil and gas.

The port of Xiamen Port plays a key role in China’s Belt and Road Initiative which is connected to major international shipping routes and free trade zones, which promotes foreign investment and businesses.

Changwer says Xiamen is open to expanding its cooperation with Fiji, particularly in the cruise liner industry and other areas of mutual interest.

Rabuka was impressed with the state-of-the-art port, expressing Fiji’s interest to learning from Xiamen to further boost the nation’s maritime trade and regional and international logistics.

The Fiji Government continues to invest in infrastructure to enhance port services, including container handling and storage, customs processing, and support for the maritime sectors.