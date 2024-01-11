Field 4 residents concerned with police response

Residents of Field 4 in Lautoka have expressed dissatisfaction with the inadequate response from the police.

The concerns were voiced during a talanoa session with Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad, where residents shared their frustrations and highlighted the urgency of addressing the security issues plaguing their community.

Residents pointed out that the crime rate has increased in recent times, creating a sense of fear and insecurity among the population.

In particular, the informal settlement’s vulnerability, with numerous houses lacking proper fencing, has made it an easy target for criminal activities.

Prasad assured residents their concerns have been noted.

The Deputy Prime Minister says he will take the matter up with the Minister for Home Affairs, as the safety and security of all citizens remain paramount.