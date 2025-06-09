FICAC ordered to clarify Waqanika charge

The Suva Magistrates Court has ordered the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption to provide a charge statement to the defence of Tanya Waqanika.

This follows an application by Waqanika’s lawyer, Barbara Malimali, who told the court the charge statement was needed to properly prepare the defence.

Malimali also requested that FICAC provide documents from the Fijian Elections Office to clarify whether any municipal or general elections were held in 2024.

She told the court this information is crucial, as it directly relates to Waqanika’s charge of allegedly making a comment about a political party in an election year.

FICAC informed the court that it has already served its second phase of disclosures to the defence, except for two documents — the charge statement and a witness statement. Prosecutors said the witness is currently overseas.

Magistrate Prasad ruled that the charge statement must be produced first.

FICAC has been given 14 days to serve the charge statement and to provide clarification on what election, if any, took place in 2024.

FICAC was represented in court by Josann Pene and Joseph Work.

Bail has been extended for Waqanika, and the matter will be called again on the 17th of this month.

