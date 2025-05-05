FICAC notes decline in complaints

[File Photo]

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption received and assessed a total of thirty-four complaints during the reporting period from the 1st to the 30th of last month, through its Legal and Prosecution Department.

It says that of these, twenty-one were determined to be non-corruption related and were subsequently referred to the appropriate authorities for further action.

Thirteen complaints were recommended for either preliminary or full investigations.

In comparison, during the same period last year, FICAC received ninety-one complaints.

Following the assessment, fifty-one of these were deemed corruption-related and recommended for either preliminary or full investigation, while forty were classified as non-corruption matters and referred accordingly.

FICAC did not initiate any legal proceedings in March 2025.

A total of seven cases were disposed of by the Courts for the reporting period

In addition to its reactive functions, FICAC remains deeply committed to fulfilling its mandate through proactive measures.

The Commission places strong emphasis on anti-corruption awareness and education, ensuring that the preventive efforts are effectively implemented to foster a culture of integrity across all levels of society.

