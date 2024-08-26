FICAC given time to file agreed facts

Suspended Assistant Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa in court today

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has been instructed to conduct a Pre-Trial Conference at the earliest, in order to file the agreed facts in the case of suspended Assistant Commissioner of Corrections Salote Panapasa.

Earlier last month, Panapasa pleaded not guilty to the charges against her, with two counts of abuse of office and an alternative count of general dishonesty causing a loss.

It is alleged that between 1st August and 30th October 2023; Panapasa allegedly committed an arbitrary act of abuse of authority, whereby she instructed Fiji Corrections Service officers to facilitate the use of building materials for her private residence.

Article continues after advertisement

Also, it is alleged that during the same period, Panapasa allegedly altered a weekly report to justify the use of the building materials for her private residence.

Magistrate Krishan Prasad has scheduled the pre-trial conference for 28th October.

The matter has been adjourned to 11th November.