FICAC fires back at Sayed-Khaiyum's allegations

The Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption has hit out at comments made by former Attorney General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum regarding the independence of the institution.

Sayed-Khaiyum had questioned the independence of FICAC, claiming the involvement of outside parties in the resurgence of a case against him, which he said was discharged by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecution.

The former Attorney General asserts that, somewhat oddly, the matter has rekindled.

Sayed-Khaiyum was questioned at the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters in Toorak last Friday for this matter.

He questions the criteria and processes used to reopen the case again.

Today, FICAC, in its response, says there has been no interference with its operations by the current government and that the Commission continues to remain independent and vigilant in carrying out its mandate in accordance with the rule of law.

Acting Deputy Commissioner Francis Puleiwai says due process within FICAC has not been compromised since she took office.

Puleiwai also warned the former AG to be mindful of what he said, stating she can safely confirm that there was a lot of interference during Sayed-Khaiyum’s tenure as the Attorney General with FICAC.

She adds that the decision to charge solely rests on the evidence at hand and the approval of the Deputy Commissioner.

Responding to Sayed-Khaiyum’s comments on the issuance of Stop Departure Orders, Puleiwai says there is always a high risk of suspects leaving the country without returning, especially when there is an ongoing investigation against them.

She says there have been instances where suspects have left the country without knowledge of authorities when there is an investigation on foot, and upon arrival in another country, they immediately apply for a “Protection Visa,” claiming that the investigation against them is politically motivated.

She adds that FICAC will continue to be independent in its work and will follow the rule of law in carrying out its mandate.