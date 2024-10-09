FICAC details court resolutions

Out of the 39 complaints received by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption, 26 were classified as corruption-related.

These cases were recommended for further investigations while 13 non-corruption related cases has been referred to relevant authorities.

This was between September 1 and September 30 this year.

This information, released by the FICAC Commissioner Barbara Malimali details the complaints received, the individuals charged and the cases disposed of by the courts.

FICAC charged two cases involving four individual’s.

The charges included two counts of obtaining financial advantage, one count of general dishonesty causing a loss, one count of conspiracy to defraud, obtaining a gain and one count of abuse of office.

In terms of court proceedings, four cases were resolved during this period.

In the case of FICAC vs. Amjad Ali, the prosecution was discontinued on September 17 due to key witnesses either migrating, passing away or being unfit to testify.

In FICAC vs. Justin Ho, the accused pled guilty and was sentenced to nine months imprisonment, suspended for three years.

In FICAC vs. Suliasi Sukanaivalu, the court allowed the appellant’s appeal, overturning his conviction and sentence under the Prevention of Bribery Act on September 27 this year.

Meanwhile, FICAC vs. Afrana Nisha saw the dismissal of an appeal with the Chief Magistrate instructed to mention the case again within two weeks.

The FICAC Commissioner states that the Commission remains committed to addressing corruption and ensuring transparency in the justice process.